Several road closures expected downtown Toronto for ‘National Peace Officer Memorial Run’

Traffic agents are seen working on King Street. X/Mayor Olivia Chow

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 24, 2026 6:58 am.

Several roads in downtown Toronto will see rolling closures Thursday morning as hundreds of police officers take part in the annual National Peace Officer’s Memorial Run.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Ontario Police Memorial near Queen’s Park. Afterwards, participants run 5 km across the city to honour the officers killed in the line of duty.

Organizers say they will honour seven officers who have died in the past year.

Rolling closures around downtown Toronto

Several road closures will be in effect this morning across the city.

  • Northbound Queens Park Crescent will be closed between College and Welleseley Streets from 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
  • Rolling closures will be in effect on University Avenue to King Street, and eastbound lanes of King Street to Parliament Street.
  • Southbound lanes on Parliament Street to Front Street will also see closures.

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