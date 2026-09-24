Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a 41-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the city’s west end.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Sept. 20 at approximately 9 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Lansdowne Avenue.

Police allege the suspect threatened the victim and the victim’s family before assaulting and sexually assaulting the victim. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Toronto police have identified the suspect as Paul Durante, 41, of Toronto. He’s wanted on two counts of failing to comply with probation, two counts of uttering threats, one count of intimidation, sexual assault, and 43 counts of using a forged document.

Investigators have released an image of the suspect as they continue efforts to locate him. Anyone with information regarding Durante’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.