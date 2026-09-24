U2’s new album ‘Carnaval De Luz,’ out in November, will feature Dolly Parton on a song

This album cover image released by Interscope Records shows "Carnaval De Luz" by U2. (Interscope Records via AP)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press,

Posted September 24, 2026 1:31 pm.

Last Updated September 24, 2026 3:59 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Irish rockers U2 will release their first full-length album of new material in nine years — the 12-track “Carnaval De Luz,” which will feature a song with Dolly Parton.

Interscope Records announced that Nov. 13 will be the sale date for U2’s 16th studio album and released a new track, “Silencio.” “Street of Dreams,” the first song to be taken from the new album, was released in July.

“It’s a messy, provocative, sacred collection of songs,” The Edge, the band’s guitarist, said in a statement. Added singer Bono: “There will be loud guitars, deep bass, some ecstatic rhythms.”

“Carnaval De Luz” — which translates from Spanish and Portuguese to “Carnival of Light” — is produced by Jacknife Lee, who has been working with U2 since 2004’s “How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.”

The last track on the album is “Torn,” a duet with Parton that a statement describes as “what has sadly turned out to be her last recorded vocal performance.” A representative for Parton confirmed it is her final vocal performance. It was co-written by U2, Parton and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and is described as “a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances.”

The band, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has not been dormant, having dropped two EPs, “Days of Ash” and “Easter Lily,” each with six songs, released for Ash Wednesday and Easter, respectively.

The new album cover has The Edge and Bono joined by drummer Larry Mullen Jr. and bassist Adam Clayton walking in a line along a beach, with Bono leading the way in a top hat and black coat, in a clear echo of the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” cover.

___

AP Music Writer Maria Sherman contributed to this report.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

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