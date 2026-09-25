2 men stabbed overnight on King Street West

A police car with flashing lights is shown on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 25, 2026 6:29 am.

Two men were stabbed in Toronto’s Entertainment District overnight, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Street West and Portland Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a stabbing in the neighbourhood.

Detectives said two men were located with stab wounds and were transported to a local hospital by paramedics. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police have not released any details about a potential suspect or the circumstances leading up to the stabbings.

An investigation is ongoing.

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