2 men stabbed overnight on King Street West

Two men were stabbed in Toronto’s Entertainment District overnight, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of King Street West and Portland Street just after 4:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a stabbing in the neighbourhood.

Detectives said two men were located with stab wounds and were transported to a local hospital by paramedics. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police have not released any details about a potential suspect or the circumstances leading up to the stabbings.

An investigation is ongoing.