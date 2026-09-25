Anand says Canada supports LGBTQ+ rights despite Ottawa’s silence on Turkey crackdown

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand speaks during a joint press conference with Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s minister of foreign affairs, at Global Affairs Canada in Ottawa on Friday, June 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Tanouye The Canadian Press

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2026 3:43 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2026 4:21 pm.

OTTAWA — While Canada has kept silent on Turkey’s crackdown on LGBTQ+ groups, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says that should not be interpreted as a lack of solidarity with oppressed people.

The Carney government did not join Germany, France and other countries last week in condemning Ankara for raiding multiple LGBTQ+ organizations and detaining hundreds of activists.

Global Affairs Canada has made no public comment and replied to a media request by saying it supports democracy and minorities — without specifically naming Turkey.

Canada is negotiating a free-trade agreement with Turkey and Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he is limiting the government’s public criticism on human rights in places such as China and Saudi Arabia.

Anand said today Canada does not stand for discrimination or mistreatment of LGBTQ+ people and that Carney “has also been clear on this point.”

MPs and senators across party lines who advocate for LGBTQ+ people have called on Turkey to end persecution and release those detained for using their freedom of speech.

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