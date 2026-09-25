Anonymous letter containing anti-Muslim threats prompts police response in Peel Region

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after an anonymous letter containing hate-motivated threats directed at Islamic centres began circulating in the community this week.

Police officers were stationed near local mosques and schools on Friday.

PRP refused to provide more details about how many letters were sent, where they began circulating or if there is an active threat, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation.

The threats come just one day after Durham Region’s police chief said two separate arrests were made earlier this week following anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish threats.