Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologizes for comments on contract

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is sorry.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman apologized for his comments in a Spanish-language interview while addressing reporters Friday at Rogers Centre before the start of a season-ending series against the Cincinnati Reds.

“I regret my comments the other day,” Guerrero Jr. said through an interpreter. “I felt from my heart that my fans and my teammates needed an apology from me. I’m going to continue working hard to make my contract great.”

Speaking in Spanish to Veronica Batista of Noticias Telemicro in a clip published earlier this week, the struggling slugger discussed finding comfort in conversations with his Hall of Fame father during sleepless nights resulting from angst over his lack of performance, and the on-and-off back injury that he said wasn’t an excuse for his troubles at the plate.

But it was a preview clip that circulated online with Guerrero saying he received his $500-million, 14-year contract not “for what I’m going to do, it was for what I already did, they didn’t pay me because I’m going to hit 40 every year, they paid me for what I already accomplished,” that triggered a social media firestorm.

On Friday, Guerrero said he’s taken taken additional time to consider his comments and feels they don’t reflect what he wanted to say.

“It’s been a disappointing year for me,” he said. “I couldn’t help my team to accomplish our goal. It’s hard for me.”

Guerrero also said he talked to his father about what he said.

“He told me what I did was wrong and to make sure that I do what I’m doing right now — to give my fans an apology.”

After having a huge post-season to help the Blue Jays get to Game 7 of the World Series last year, Guerrero has had a dramatic dip in 2026.

He is slashing .263/.335/.695 with just nine home runs and 56 RBIs.

Only one of those home runs has been hit at Rogers Centre.

The team also has fallen short of expectations. The Blue Jays were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Friday.