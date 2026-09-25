Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologizes for comments on contract

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts to the Boston Red Sox dugout after hitting into a double play during fifth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted September 25, 2026 4:01 pm.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is sorry.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman apologized for his comments in a Spanish-language interview while addressing reporters Friday at Rogers Centre before the start of a season-ending series against the Cincinnati Reds.

“I regret my comments the other day,” Guerrero Jr. said through an interpreter. “I felt from my heart that my fans and my teammates needed an apology from me. I’m going to continue working hard to make my contract great.”

Speaking in Spanish to Veronica Batista of Noticias Telemicro in a clip published earlier this week, the struggling slugger discussed finding comfort in conversations with his Hall of Fame father during sleepless nights resulting from angst over his lack of performance, and the on-and-off back injury that he said wasn’t an excuse for his troubles at the plate.

But it was a preview clip that circulated online with Guerrero saying he received his $500-million, 14-year contract not “for what I’m going to do, it was for what I already did, they didn’t pay me because I’m going to hit 40 every year, they paid me for what I already accomplished,” that triggered a social media firestorm.

On Friday, Guerrero said he’s taken taken additional time to consider his comments and feels they don’t reflect what he wanted to say.

“It’s been a disappointing year for me,” he said. “I couldn’t help my team to accomplish our goal. It’s hard for me.”

Guerrero also said he talked to his father about what he said.

“He told me what I did was wrong and to make sure that I do what I’m doing right now — to give my fans an apology.”

After having a huge post-season to help the Blue Jays get to Game 7 of the World Series last year, Guerrero has had a dramatic dip in 2026.

He is slashing .263/.335/.695 with just nine home runs and 56 RBIs.

Only one of those home runs has been hit at Rogers Centre.

The team also has fallen short of expectations. The Blue Jays were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Friday.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 72, identified after Scarborough couple killed in daylight shooting

Toronto police have identified the woman killed in a double shooting that left her and a man dead in Scarborough on Monday.

2h ago

2 victims found in burned vehicles in Scarborough, Etobicoke were shot to death: police

Toronto police say two people whose bodies were discovered inside separate burning vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke earlier this week were shot and killed before the fires were set, as homicide investigators...

4h ago

9 Islamic schools on high alert after email threatening "slaughter" of Muslims

Multiple police forces are investigating threats made to Islamic schools across the country after the Muslim Association of Canada said nine of its schools received an email this week threatening violence. Spokesperson...

1h ago

'It's alarming': Man arrested after 5 people assaulted on Scarborough TTC buses; police say hate motive not established

Toronto police have arrested a 37-year-old man after five people were allegedly assaulted aboard TTC buses over two days in Scarborough. Police say officers responded to reports of an assault on a TTC...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman, 72, identified after Scarborough couple killed in daylight shooting

Toronto police have identified the woman killed in a double shooting that left her and a man dead in Scarborough on Monday.

2h ago

2 victims found in burned vehicles in Scarborough, Etobicoke were shot to death: police

Toronto police say two people whose bodies were discovered inside separate burning vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke earlier this week were shot and killed before the fires were set, as homicide investigators...

4h ago

9 Islamic schools on high alert after email threatening "slaughter" of Muslims

Multiple police forces are investigating threats made to Islamic schools across the country after the Muslim Association of Canada said nine of its schools received an email this week threatening violence. Spokesperson...

1h ago

'It's alarming': Man arrested after 5 people assaulted on Scarborough TTC buses; police say hate motive not established

Toronto police have arrested a 37-year-old man after five people were allegedly assaulted aboard TTC buses over two days in Scarborough. Police say officers responded to reports of an assault on a TTC...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos