Canadian charged with voting fraud in the U.S. for casting ballot in 3 elections

The Capitol is seen in Washington on Friday, June 15, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2026 12:03 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2026 1:50 pm.

OTTAWA — A Canadian has been charged in the United States with three counts of voter fraud for casting ballots in three elections without being a U.S. citizen.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Florida says Christiane Vinette Young voted in the 2024 and 2022 general elections and the 2022 primary elections, despite knowing she was not a U.S. citizen.

The office says the 75-year-old was illegally present in the United States when she voted.

She faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison if she is convicted.

Vinette Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the case was investigated by Homeland Security and that she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 Islamic schools on high alert after email threatening "slaughter" of Muslims

The Muslim Association of Canada says nine schools it operates across Canada are on high alert after the schools each received an email this week threatening violence against Muslims. Spokesperson Nabil...

5m ago

Anonymous letter containing anti-Muslim threats prompts police response in Peel Region

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after an anonymous letter containing hate-motivated threats directed at Islamic centres began circulating in the community this week. Police officers were...

1h ago

2 victims found in burned vehicles in Scarborough, Etobicoke were shot to death: police

Toronto police say two people whose bodies were discovered inside separate burning vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke earlier this week were shot and killed before the fires were set, as homicide investigators...

1h ago

'It's alarming': Man wanted after 4 people assaulted on Scarborough TTC bus; police say hate motive not established

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man after four people were allegedly assaulted aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough. Police say officers responded to reports of an assault...

29m ago

Top Stories

9 Islamic schools on high alert after email threatening "slaughter" of Muslims

The Muslim Association of Canada says nine schools it operates across Canada are on high alert after the schools each received an email this week threatening violence against Muslims. Spokesperson Nabil...

5m ago

Anonymous letter containing anti-Muslim threats prompts police response in Peel Region

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after an anonymous letter containing hate-motivated threats directed at Islamic centres began circulating in the community this week. Police officers were...

1h ago

2 victims found in burned vehicles in Scarborough, Etobicoke were shot to death: police

Toronto police say two people whose bodies were discovered inside separate burning vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke earlier this week were shot and killed before the fires were set, as homicide investigators...

1h ago

'It's alarming': Man wanted after 4 people assaulted on Scarborough TTC bus; police say hate motive not established

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man after four people were allegedly assaulted aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough. Police say officers responded to reports of an assault...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos