Cell phones at concerts? The great debate

If you’ve gone to a concert recently — or any event really — you’ve probably noticed them come out.

Maybe they’ve obstructed your view. Maybe you’ve pulled one out yourself. Maybe you’ve judged people for it. Maybe they’re so ubiquitous now; you actually haven’t thought about them at all.

Of course, we’re referring to cell phones. They’re a topic of contention, with plenty of people ready to tell you they’re ruining the concert experience– but is there also an upside? Let’s have the debate.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Andy Greene, a senior writer at Rolling Stone magazine, about his belief that the number of devices at concerts is ruining the experience.

Then, Caryn speaks with Wendy Fonarow, an anthropologist, writer, music industry professional, about how whether or not you should be recording at a concert, really depends on what you want from the experience.