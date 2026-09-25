Charges upgraded to second-degree murder for woman accused in Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police have upgraded the charges against a Mississauga woman accused of stabbing a man earlier this month.

Police were called to the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street East at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 for reports of a stabbing.

Officers found a man suffering from a serious stab wound and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Lorena Sanchez, 42, was arrested the next day and charged with attempted murder. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The victim died of his injuries on Sept. 10 and the homicide unit took over the investigation. Sanchez was taken to court on Sept. 18 and her charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.

Photo shows a crime scene at Peel Family Shelter on Dundas Street West in Mississauga on Sun. Sept. 6, 2026. (CityNews/Matt Wilkins)