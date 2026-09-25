COVID-19, flu shots available to high risk, priority groups starting Sept. 28

A person receieves a vaccination in an undated photo. Photo: CityNews.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 25, 2026 1:01 pm.

COVID-19 and flu vaccines will be available for high risk and priority groups in Ontario starting Sept. 28, launching the province’s fall immunization program.

The RSV immunization will also be available for those eligible. The rest of Ontario residents will be given access to the vaccines on Oct. 26 at pharmacies, public health units and some doctor and nurse practitioner offices.

High-risk and priority groups include the following people:

  • Hospitalized patients
  • Hospital staff
  • Residents and staff in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings
  • Individuals aged 65 and older

For the adult RSV prevention program, residents who are between aged 60 to 74 who meet certain high-risk criteria or live in specific higher-risk settings and those 75 or older are eligible to receive an RSV vaccines.

Newborns and infants up to eight months as well as high-risk children up to 24 months can receive a RSV immunization as of Oct. 1. Pregnant women also have the option to receive a vaccine from an obstetrician, midwife or primary care provider.

“Staying up to date on recommended immunizations remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious illness, helping to keep our communities healthy, maximizing the impact of our public health programs and delivering greater value for Ontarians,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

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