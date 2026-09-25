Federal government posts $5.1-billion deficit for April-to-July period

OTTAWA — The federal government posted a deficit of $5.1 billion for the April-to-July period of its 2026-27 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $7.8 billion for the same four-month period a year ago.

The deficit came as revenue totalled $175.5 billion for the period, up from $163.4 billion a year ago, boosted by increases in personal income tax revenue, other revenues and GST revenue.

Program expenses excluding net actuarial losses amounted to $159 billion, up from $151.3 billion, due to higher direct program expenses and major transfers to persons.

Public debt charges totalled $20 billion, up from $18.6 billion.

Net actuarial losses were $1.7 billion, up from $1.3 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

The Canadian Press