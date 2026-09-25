Man critically wounded in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Scarborough on Friday night.

Investigators were called to the Neilson Road and Wickson Trail area, north of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 9:30 p.m. for reports that someone had been shot.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious “potentially life-threatening” injuries.

The age of the victim was not immediately known and police did not have a suspect description available.