Man critically wounded in Scarborough shooting

Toronto police investigate a shooting in Scarborough on Sept. 25, 2026. CITYNEWS/Jerome Gange

By John Marchesan

Posted September 25, 2026 10:37 pm.

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Scarborough on Friday night.

Investigators were called to the Neilson Road and Wickson Trail area, north of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 9:30 p.m. for reports that someone had been shot.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported a man to a trauma centre with serious “potentially life-threatening” injuries.

The age of the victim was not immediately known and police did not have a suspect description available.

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