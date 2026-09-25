EQAO standardized test success rates up slightly from previous year

A student's laptop sits on their desk at an elementary school in Toronto on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2026 10:55 am.

The results of standardized testing released Friday show that Ontario students’ persistently low math scores have improved slightly since last year.

Math scores on the Education Quality and Accountability Office tests for Grade 6 students in particular have been hovering around the 50 per cent mark for years, meaning only about half of the students are meeting the provincial standard.

Results released today for testing from the 2025-26 school year show that 52 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard, while 65 per cent of Grade 3 students and 59 per cent of Grade 9 students met the standard.

All of those scores are up one percentage point from the previous year.

“Today’s EQAO results show that Ontario students are making progress in math, with improvements in Grades 3, 6 and 9. Literacy results also remain strong, with nearly nine in 10 students meeting the provincial standard in reading and writing by Grade 6,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Education.

“These results are encouraging, but they also make clear that there is more work to do. Too many students continue to struggle, achievement gaps persist and results remain uneven across the province.”

The amount of Grade 3 students who met reading and writing standards was 75 and 67 per cent, respectively, up slightly from the previous year, and the amount of Grade 6 students who met reading and writing standards was 86 and 85 per cent, respectively, the same as the previous year.

The Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test, typically written in Grade 10, saw 86 per cent of first-time eligible students meet the standard, one percentage point higher than the previous year.

“Our focus is clear: put student achievement first, use evidence to identify where improvements are needed and take action to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed,” Calandra said. “We will continue working with school boards, educators and education partners to strengthen foundational skills, address achievement gaps and give teachers the tools and resources they need in the classroom.”

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