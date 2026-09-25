Four Ontario men are facing multiple cannabis-related charges following a months-long joint investigation that led to the seizure of approximately 95 kilograms of cannabis and uncovered an alleged illegal export operation.

The investigation, conducted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s (RCMP) Border Integrity Unit in partnership with Peel Regional Police and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), focused on suspected offences linked to the exportation of a controlled substance from Canada.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP officers arrested four individuals: Anoshan Alfred, 33, of Alliston, Jeffrey Woolcock, 40, of North York, Jermaine Thompson, 32, of Toronto and Renaldo Clarke, 42, of North York.

All four accused have been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis for the purpose of export, possession of illicit cannabis, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, and conspiracy to commit possession of cannabis for the purpose of export from Canada.

Investigators have not disclosed where the cannabis was destined, nor have they released details about how the alleged export operation was carried out. The RCMP and Peel police would not comment further on the investigation.

PRP Chief Nishan Duraiappah emphasized the significance of protecting Canada’s busiest airport and transportation hub from criminal exploitation.

“The safety and security of Pearson International Airport and its global reach depend on the integrity of those entrusted to work within it,” Duraiappah said.

“This investigation highlights the importance of vigilance and collaboration in protecting Canada’s busiest airport from criminal exploitation. Through strong partnerships with the RCMP and CBSA, Peel Regional Police remains committed to safeguarding the airport and maintaining public confidence in our aviation and transportation systems.”