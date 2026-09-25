Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by transport truck in Pickering

A pedestrian was sent to a hospital overnight after getting hit by a transport truck in Pickering, according to authorities.

Emergency crews were called to the Glen Grove area, near Bayly Street and Krosno Boulevard, just before 3 a.m.

Police said a woman was reportedly in the middle of the roadway when a transport truck swerved to avoid contact and collided into her.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck remained at the scene and no charges were laid.