Person struck by GO train leading to transit delays during morning rush hour
Posted September 25, 2026 7:12 am.
Last Updated September 25, 2026 8:06 am.
Commuters travelling on GO transit are experiencing significant delays after a person was struck by a train early Friday morning.
Transit officials said the incident happened west of Exhibition Station some time before 6 a.m.
Paramedics said one person was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries, however it is unclear how they were injured and they are not the person believed to be hit by a train.
Paramedics are still trying to find the person who was reportedly hit by a train.
Police have closed the westbound Gardiner Expressway ramp to South Kingsway for an investigation.
Metrolinx said trains are permitted to move through the area at reduced speeds; however, delays, modifications and cancellations will continue as they work to restore full service.
Customers at Mimico GO, Long Branch GO and Exhibition GO are advised to ride on the TTC.