Person struck by GO train leading to transit delays during morning rush hour

Commuters travelling on GO transit are experiencing significant delays after a person was struck by a train early Friday morning.

Transit officials said the incident happened west of Exhibition Station some time before 6 a.m.

Paramedics said one person was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries, however it is unclear how they were injured and they are not the person believed to be hit by a train.

Paramedics are still trying to find the person who was reportedly hit by a train.

Police have closed the westbound Gardiner Expressway ramp to South Kingsway for an investigation.

Metrolinx said trains are permitted to move through the area at reduced speeds; however, delays, modifications and cancellations will continue as they work to restore full service.

Customers at Mimico GO, Long Branch GO and Exhibition GO are advised to ride on the TTC.