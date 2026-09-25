Person struck by GO train leading to transit delays during morning rush hour

Commuters travelling on GO transit are experiencing significant delays after a pedestrian was struck by a train early Friday morning.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 25, 2026 7:12 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2026 8:06 am.

Commuters travelling on GO transit are experiencing significant delays after a person was struck by a train early Friday morning.

Transit officials said the incident happened west of Exhibition Station some time before 6 a.m.

Paramedics said one person was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries, however it is unclear how they were injured and they are not the person believed to be hit by a train.

Paramedics are still trying to find the person who was reportedly hit by a train. 

Police have closed the westbound Gardiner Expressway ramp to South Kingsway for an investigation.

Metrolinx said trains are permitted to move through the area at reduced speeds; however, delays, modifications and cancellations will continue as they work to restore full service.

Customers at Mimico GO, Long Branch GO and Exhibition GO are advised to ride on the TTC.

GO Transit train. Photo: CityNews.
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