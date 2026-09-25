Police charge Quebec City man accused of threatening to kill Mark Carney

Police have charged a man who is accused of making death threats online directed at Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The RCMP said 45-year-old Ousmane Bah of Quebec City posted threats on Facebook. He was charged with uttering threats and promoting hatred against an identifiable group.

An investigation was launched on July 6 and Bah appeared in court on Sept. 24. He remains in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 1.