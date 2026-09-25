Premier Ford not worried about Volkswagen battery plant delay

Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a news conference to announce the construction of an electric vehicle battery production plant by Volkswagen Group’s battery company PowerCo SE in St. Thomas, Ontario Friday, April 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2026 12:15 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2026 1:54 pm.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday he is not worried about a two-year delay in the opening of a massive Volkswagen electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario.

PowerCo Canada, a Volkswagen subsidiary, said the delay at the $7-billion factory in St. Thomas, Ont., is due partially to a downshift in market demand on electric vehicles.

PowerCo also announced it has hired EllisDon as the general contractor for the next phase of construction. It said the delay will allow for next-generation battery technology while retaining the flexibility to scale over time as market conditions evolve.

Ford said he’s confident that what is set to be Canada’s largest electric vehicle battery plant will be completed and operational within a few years.

“I’m feeling good that they’re building the fourth largest facility building in the entire world, 16 million square feet,” Ford said.

“What would make me worried is if they said they aren’t building, but they’re building and it’s going to be a massive, massive facility.”

Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli is equally as bullish on the project.

“To us it’s a great news story the building is being built,” Fedeli said. “The investment is being made and we’re thrilled.”

The plant was announced in 2023, with the federal government committing $700 million in upfront capital costs to build the factory and Ontario kicking in $500 million. The two governments are providing $1.4 billion that includes some loans.

There are also upward of $13 billion in government subsidies tied to production output on the table.

But opposition parties don’t believe it’s a good news story.

“There’s no way that this is good news for people, this is not good news for workers who desperately need those jobs, for all the other spinoff industries that are relying on that, and also in a region which has already seen substantial layoffs,” said NDP Leader Marit Stiles.

Liberal legislator Stephanie Smyth said she’s worried the delay is a precursor to a shutdown.

“This is not, in our opinion, cause for celebration, but cause for concern,” Smyth said.

“It seems like the writing’s on the wall, there’s a pattern here and we’re watching it unfold once again.”

Ford had a vision for an end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain that he aggressively pursued not long after winning his second term as premier in 2022. He envisioned critical minerals being mined and refined in northern Ontario and then shipped to battery plant facilities in southern Ontario.

But several manufacturers have since delayed or cancelled their plans.

Honda, which was set to build an EV battery plant and assemble electric vehicles in Alliston, delayed the project due to dwindling demand. Umicore put its plans for a cathode plant in eastern Ontario on hold. General Motors ended production of its BrightDrop electric delivery van in Ingersoll, and Ford delayed plans to build electric vehicles in Oakville in favour of its F-Series gas-powered pickup trucks.

Stellantis had launched a battery plant in Windsor with LG Energy Solutions, called NextStar. But NextStar Energy pivoted to storage batteries and LG has since bought Stellantis out of that operation.

The auto sector has also been hit hard by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 Islamic schools on high alert after email threatening "slaughter" of Muslims

The Muslim Association of Canada says nine schools it operates across Canada are on high alert after the schools each received an email this week threatening violence against Muslims. Spokesperson Nabil...

5m ago

Anonymous letter containing anti-Muslim threats prompts police response in Peel Region

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after an anonymous letter containing hate-motivated threats directed at Islamic centres began circulating in the community this week. Police officers were...

1h ago

2 victims found in burned vehicles in Scarborough, Etobicoke were shot to death: police

Toronto police say two people whose bodies were discovered inside separate burning vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke earlier this week were shot and killed before the fires were set, as homicide investigators...

1h ago

'It's alarming': Man wanted after 4 people assaulted on Scarborough TTC bus; police say hate motive not established

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man after four people were allegedly assaulted aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough. Police say officers responded to reports of an assault...

30m ago

Top Stories

9 Islamic schools on high alert after email threatening "slaughter" of Muslims

The Muslim Association of Canada says nine schools it operates across Canada are on high alert after the schools each received an email this week threatening violence against Muslims. Spokesperson Nabil...

5m ago

Anonymous letter containing anti-Muslim threats prompts police response in Peel Region

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after an anonymous letter containing hate-motivated threats directed at Islamic centres began circulating in the community this week. Police officers were...

1h ago

2 victims found in burned vehicles in Scarborough, Etobicoke were shot to death: police

Toronto police say two people whose bodies were discovered inside separate burning vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke earlier this week were shot and killed before the fires were set, as homicide investigators...

1h ago

'It's alarming': Man wanted after 4 people assaulted on Scarborough TTC bus; police say hate motive not established

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man after four people were allegedly assaulted aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough. Police say officers responded to reports of an assault...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos