Toronto police to provide homicide investigation update on 2 bodies found in burning vehicles

Two dead bodies found inside separate vehicles on fire at opposite ends of the city. From Etobicoke to Scarborough, Toronto police are now investigating whether both crime scenes are connected. Afua Baah reports.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 25, 2026 9:47 am.

Toronto police say homicide detectives will provide an update later today in the case of two deceased individuals who were discovered inside separate burning vehicles in Scarborough and Etobicoke earlier this week.

In a media advisory issued Friday morning, police announced that Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit will hold a media scrum at 12:30 p.m. at 42 Division headquarters in Scarborough.

The developments stem from two suspicious incidents that occurred hours apart in different parts of the city.

Emergency crews were first called to the area of Reesor Road and Steeles Avenue East in Scarborough on Sept. 21 after reports of a vehicle fire. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, a deceased person was discovered inside the vehicle.

Hours later, in the early morning of Sept. 22, first responders were called to James Gardens Park in Etobicoke for another vehicle fire. A second deceased person was subsequently located inside the burned vehicle.

At the time, Toronto police would not say whether the incidents were connected. The discovery prompted a homicide investigation, with detectives working to determine whether foul play was involved and if the two cases are linked.

Emergency crews were first called to the area of Reesor Road and Steeles Avenue East in Scarborough on Sept. 21 after reports of a vehicle fire. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, a deceased person was discovered inside the vehicle. Photo: CityNews.
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