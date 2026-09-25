Toronto police issue more than 1,000 tickets during back-to-school safety campaign

A School Safety Zone sign is seen in this undated photo. CITY OF TORONTO/HO

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 25, 2026 9:51 am.

Toronto police issued more than 1,000 tickets in 10 days this month during back-to-school campaigns that focused on traffic safety and parking enforcement.

The campaigns ran from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18 and were aimed at “enhancing safety in school zones through strict enforcement and community engagement across the city,” as per a Toronto Police Service Press (TPS) release.

Traffic safety

Both motorists and micromobility users were the focus of the traffic safety campaign. Officers focused on aggressive driving, distracted driving and speeding as well as common offenses involving micromobility devices like sidewalk riding.

In total, 639 tickets and warnings were issued:

  • 353 aggressive driving tickets
  • 128 speeding tickets
  • 66 distracted driving tickets
  • 92 warnings
  • 8 tickets and warnings issued to micromobility devices

Parking enforcement

Illegal parking near schools was the focus of the parking enforcement campaign and Parking Enforcement Officers kept a close eye near schools to make sure motorists weren’t contributing to any unnecessary risks for school children or other pedestrians.

“The campaign focused on supporting safe school zones during the busy return-to-school period, with an emphasis on visibility, education and enforcement,” said the release.

Parking officers visited 549 schools, issuing 500 tickets and cautioning 665 drivers.

A total of 1,050 tickets were issues across both arms of the campaign.

“While the campaign has concluded, please remember that road safety is a shared responsibility, and we remain committed to promoting road safety and ensuring compliance with all laws of the road to keep school zones safe for everyone,” said Toronto Police in the release.

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