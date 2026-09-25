Toronto police say a man in his 60s was stabbed and seriously injured in the Moss Park neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing just after 8 a.m. in the Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East area.

They located a male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics told CityNews.

In a later update from police, they said the victim was in critical condition.

A man was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.