Veteran OPP sergeant charged in child exploitation investigation

A veteran member of the Ontario Provincial Police force has been charged in connection to a child exploitation investigation.

The OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, with the help of the OPP Nottawasaga Detachment and members of the OPP Digital Forensics Unit, executed a search warrant at the home of an Alliston resident on June 16, 2026, seizing a number of electronic devices.

Following further investigation, 54-year-old Chris Weise was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with accessing and possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Weise is 28-year member of the OPP, currently holding the rank of sergeant.

A release from the OPP says Weise is currently on an unrelated leave of absence.

He is scheduled to appear to answer to the charges in a Bradford court on Oct. 8, 2026.