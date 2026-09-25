Volkswagen to recall 2.86 million VW, Audi models over potential steering problem

The VW logo in front of the Volkswagen plant in Osnabrueck, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (David Ebener/dpa via AP) (c) Copyright 2026, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 25, 2026 9:23 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2026 11:05 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen Group said Friday it is recalling 2.86 million Volkswagen and Audi branded vehicles as a precautionary measure over a screw whose failure could cause a loss of steering.

The affected vehicles are Volkswagen Tiguan, Touran, Golf, Golf Variant and Caddy models built between September 2013 and July 2024, and Audi Q3 models made between October 2017 and May 2024.

The Transport Canada advisory says the company will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the right steering rack mounting screw.

There have been no known incidents with damage to persons or property, according to Germany’s KBA motor vehicle agency. The defective screw is to be replaced with a more corrosion-resistant one.

Volkswagen said that certain environmental conditions and yearslong operation under the influence of road salt could affect the screw. The repair would take up to an hour.

The Associated Press

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