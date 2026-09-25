White House TV pool is back in operation after a dayslong ban of news outlets from grounds

CNN Senior Reporter Betsy Klein reports from the White House, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press,

Posted September 25, 2026 10:27 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2026 12:25 pm.

The U.S. network video pool for the White House was back in operation Friday, for the first time since President Donald Trump banned three news outlets in a high-profile showdown over media access.

“As of now, all systems are go,” said a person familiar with the pool, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the fluidity of the situation.

The pool consists of five major U.S. broadcast outlets that take turns shooting and sharing video. When the White House banned CNN — which belongs to the pool — and two other outlets from White House grounds, the other four declined to participate in a show of solidarity.

A judge temporarily struck down the ban of CNN, MS NOW and Politico on Thursday, but his ruling didn’t directly address the pool. The networks continued to refrain from covering Trump as part of the pool even as reporters from all three outlets were allowed back in the White House.

As President Donald Trump prepared to take Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the National Archives on Friday, the pool’s live feed was being shared again.

CNN was not commenting directly on Friday, referring instead to its editorial coverage. But Brian Stelter, the network’s media analyst, posted on X that CNN had a pool assignment at the National Archives event and that the White House had approved the network’s credentials.

A daily White House press schedule listed CBS as one of the pool assignments Friday. CNN also had a pool assignment Friday, and an Associated Press journalist saw the network preparing on site.

Jocelyn Noveck, The Associated Press

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