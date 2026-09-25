Woman, 72, identified after Scarborough couple killed in daylight shooting

Toronto police on the scene of a double fatal shooting at Providence Healthcare in Scarborough on Sept. 21, 2026. CITYNEWS/Rob Ramlackhan

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 25, 2026 3:34 pm.

Toronto police have identified the woman killed in a double shooting that left her and a man dead in Scarborough on Monday.

Toronto police were called to Providence Healthcare on St. Clair Avenue East near Warden Avenue for reports of a shooting just after 12:30 p.m.

A man and woman in their 70s were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene. The shooting occurred outside the facility and the woman was a patient at the facility at the time of the shooting. It is believed they were a married couple.

The woman has been identified at Karen Swatogor, 72, of Toronto. The name of the man has not been released.

Police say there are not looking for any other suspects.

This is Toronto’s 26th homicide of 2026.

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