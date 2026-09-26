1 arrested after man stabbed near Centerpoint Mall

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 26, 2026 9:17 pm.

One person is in custody after a man was found with stab wounds near Centerpoint Mall in the north end of the city.

Toronto police say they were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Hilda Avenue area just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived they discovered a man suffering from stab wounds. The age of the victim and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

Paramedics tell CityNews they assessed one person at the scene but have not transported anyone to the hospital.

Police say one person was arrested at the scene, however, the age and gender of the suspect was not mentioned.

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