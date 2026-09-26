4 people dead after helicopter crash outside Montreal

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) badge is visible on a police officer’s uniform in Vaudreuil-Dorion on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Christopher Katsarov

By Manoj Subramaniam

Posted September 26, 2026 4:54 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2026 6:38 pm.

Four people were dead following a helicopter crash on Montreal’s South Shore Saturday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. reporting that a helicopter had crashed and caught fire near Rang des Écossais off Highway 10 in the Sainte-Brigide-d’Iberville municipality, about 50 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Emergency responders brought the fire fully under control within an hour.

“The four occupants of the helicopter were pronounced dead at the scene,” an SQ spokesperson told CityNews.

The identities of the victims were not available at this time.

SQ said its Major Crimes Unit will investigate the circumstances that led to the incident. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is also expected to send its investigators to the scene.

Federal Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon reacted to the news of the crash on social media, and said that Transport Canada will appoint an observer to oversee the investigation.

“The safety of civil aviation operations is Transport Canada’s highest priority,” MacKinnon said. “The department will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground and stands ready to provide support and work with all relevant parties as the situation develops.”

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