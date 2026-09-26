Anand to give Canada’s UN speech this afternoon on Arctic, Ukraine, Middle East

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand speaks outside United Nations headquarters during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2026 6:00 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2026 7:49 am.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is set to address the United Nations General Assembly today.

Anand has said her speech will touch on support for Ukraine, the Middle East and Arctic sovereignty.

She said it will also touch on the middle-power strategy Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined at the start of this year.

On Friday, Anand said Canada does not lean back from uncomfortable conversations, saying if people “hide under a rock until conflicts disappear, you’re not doing the work of diplomacy.”

Anand will deliver the speech instead of Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was there from Monday to Wednesday but whose officials said could not deliver Canada’s address due to scheduling issues.

Anand is slated to address the United Nations around 5 p.m. local time, following her counterparts from Oman and Tunisia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

East-end home evacuated after fire breaks out

Emergency crews were called to a residential home in the east-end early Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. The blaze was reported near Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue shortly before...

2h ago

'Horrifying': Focus on Tumbler Ridge shooter's AI chats

An article published by U.S. magazine Mother Jones this week provides a vivid account of what it says were conversations between the Tumbler Ridge shooter and an OpenAI chatbot.

3h ago

The Tragically Hip, Feist to enter Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Toronto's indie music scene mainstay Feist and Kingston alt-rock legends the Tragically Hip are among the musical acts set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight.

3h ago

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologizes for comments on contract

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologized Friday for comments he made during a Spanish language interview about his $500 million, 14-year contract. In the first season of the big deal,...

19h ago

Top Stories

East-end home evacuated after fire breaks out

Emergency crews were called to a residential home in the east-end early Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. The blaze was reported near Gerrard Street East and Jones Avenue shortly before...

2h ago

'Horrifying': Focus on Tumbler Ridge shooter's AI chats

An article published by U.S. magazine Mother Jones this week provides a vivid account of what it says were conversations between the Tumbler Ridge shooter and an OpenAI chatbot.

3h ago

The Tragically Hip, Feist to enter Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

TORONTO — Toronto's indie music scene mainstay Feist and Kingston alt-rock legends the Tragically Hip are among the musical acts set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight.

3h ago

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologizes for comments on contract

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. apologized Friday for comments he made during a Spanish language interview about his $500 million, 14-year contract. In the first season of the big deal,...

19h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos