Burlington woman faces 65 additional charges for fraud, theft at multiple hospitals

Piles of clothes and furniture seized in an Ontario Provincial Police investigation are shown in an undated photo. OPP/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2026 6:10 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old woman who was first arrested in May following complaints of theft and fraud at an Orillia hospital is now facing 65 new charges.

Police say they identified additional victims and executed several search warrants, and have charged Nassim Eronn of Burlington with 36 counts of fraud and 14 counts of theft, among other offences.

The charges relate to a slew of incidents at hospitals across Ontario, police say, including Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto, Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville, Trillium Health Partners’ Mississauga hospital, and West Park Health Care Centre in Toronto.

Police shared photos of piles of clothes and furniture seized in the investigation.

Eronn was initially charged in May with disobeying a court order and making a false statement.

The OPP say they believe there may be additional victims and are asking patients, visitors and staff at those hospitals to check their bank statements for unauthorized transactions.

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