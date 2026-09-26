Motorcycle crash near Eglinton West sends 1 woman to hospital

A woman in her 20s was sent to a hospital on Saturday afternoon following a motorcycle crash in the Eglinton West neighbourhood.

Toronto police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Scott Road, just east of Keele Street, just after 12:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Paramedics transported a woman to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.