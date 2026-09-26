Motorcycle crash near Eglinton West sends 1 woman to hospital

A Toronto Paramedic Service ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 26, 2026 2:13 pm.

A woman in her 20s was sent to a hospital on Saturday afternoon following a motorcycle crash in the Eglinton West neighbourhood.

Toronto police say they were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Scott Road, just east of Keele Street, just after 12:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Paramedics transported a woman to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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