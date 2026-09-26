Police search for man after ‘physical interaction’ with child in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man following an unwanted “physical interaction” with a child in Brampton.

Investigators say on Sept. 23, the child was walking in the area of Flamingo Crescent and Forsythia Road when they were approached by an unknown man just before 4 p.m.

Police say a brief physical interaction took place before the child was able to get free and leave the area. The child was not physically injured.

The man is described as South Asian, 25 to 30 years old, approximately six feet tall with a slim build and straight, medium-length black hair touching his ears. He was last seen wearing a black cloth face mask covering the lower portion of his face, a white t-shirt and long brown pants. He was last seen walking eastbound on Forsythia Road toward Folkstone Crescent.

“Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam, doorbell or other video surveillance from the area at the time of the incident to contact police,” they said in a release on Saturday.