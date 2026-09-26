Russian and Ukrainian strikes leave 10 dead as Trump calls on Zelenskyy to ‘settle with Putin’

A paramedic looks at the body of a woman killed in a Russian strike on residential neighbourhood on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Saturday, Sept.26, 2026. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 26, 2026 6:29 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2026 3:37 pm.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks killed four people across Ukraine, officials said on Saturday, while Ukraine continued to target Russian oil refineries and industrial sites with long-range drones.

The intensifying aerial war between Moscow and Kyiv came as U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would “settle” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has struck Ukraine with cruise and ballistic missiles, glide bombs and jet-powered drones while front-line progress has slowed, some 4 1/2-years after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

“It is essential that our partners not forget: Russia is escalating every single day. If the Russians have chosen to make their strikes even more brutal, the world must choose stronger responses to keep the war from spreading further,” Zelenskyy wrote on Saturday.

He listed “numerous strikes on residential homes” in the cities of Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, and the Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

Two women in Zaporizhzhia died when they were trapped beneath the rubble of their home, Zaporizhzhia’s regional military administration said. A separate Russian attack on the city of Sumy also killed two people, local officials said.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, two people were injured overnight in the Kyiv region after a Russian drone strike sparked a fire at a warehouse in the Boryspil district. Russian drones also struck several districts of the capital, injuring four people and damaging residential and office buildings, officials said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that the attack on Kyiv damaged a data center supporting mobile internet services and Starlink satellite communications.

Drones target Russian refineries

Separately, Ukraine continued to target Russian oil refineries and industrial sites with long-range drones. A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region killed three people and wounded two, local officials said Saturday.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said in a post on Telegram that the attack sparked fires at two industrial sites but provided no further details.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said that Kyiv had damaged the region’s Ilsky oil refinery.

Ukrainian attacks also killed three people overnight in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow-installed regional head Yevgeny Balitsky said Saturday, according to Russian state media.

Trump says he hopes Zelenskyy will ‘settle’ with Putin

Trump commented on Saturday on his meeting with Zelenskyy at the U.N. General Assembly, saying that he hoped the Ukrainian leader would “settle” with Putin.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Zelenskyy told journalists that he trusted the White House could help end Russia’s invasion of his country, even as attacks by both sides intensified.

While campaigning for reelection in 2024, Trump claimed he could broker an end to the war almost immediately. The conflict has continued, but Trump said Saturday that Zelenskyy and Putin were “going along” and that “someday, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, maybe before the heavy winter, they’ll make a deal.”

“You know what I want him to do? Make a deal,” Trump said, referring to Zelenskyy. “I want him to settle with Putin, and I want Putin to settle with him.”

While in New York, Zelenskyy also appealed to the United Nations for countries to deprive Russia of revenue through sanctions and trade restrictions, denying Moscow the money it needs to prolong the war. Despite years of diplomatic efforts, however, there has been no breakthrough toward ending the conflict.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

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