The Tragically Hip, Feist to enter Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Feist arrives on the red carpet for the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2026 7:58 am.

TORONTO — Toronto’s indie music scene mainstay Feist and Kingston alt-rock legends the Tragically Hip are among the musical acts set to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight.

Wilco lead singer Jeff Tweedy and Los Angeles songwriter-producer Finneas are set to perform some of Leslie Feist’s music at the gala held at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

Finneas, who Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, will also induct the singer, known for the hits “1234” and “You and I,” an acoustic duet with Tweedy.

Meanwhile, Our Lady Peace and City and Colour are among the artists performing songs by The Hip, while actor and filmmaker Jay Baruchel will induct the band.

Fellow inductees also include the songwriting partners behind Loverboy, Mike Reno and Paul Dean, and French-Canadian singer-songwriter Roch Voisine.

Other performers scheduled to take the stage include Amanda Marshall, Allison Russell and Charlotte Cornfield.

Longtime Drake producer Boi-1da is slated to make a special appearance. Also on hand as inductors are songwriter Jim Vallance and Olympic hockey gold medallists Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey.

The ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos and singer Marie-Mai.

It will also be live-streamed globally via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and on Prime Video in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.

Kaitlyn McGrath, The Canadian Press

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