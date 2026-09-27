At least 12 dead and dozens missing after a vessel capsized in eastern Congo’s Lake Kivu

By The Associated Press,

Posted September 27, 2026 5:27 am.

Last Updated September 27, 2026 7:51 am.

BUKAVU, Congo (AP) — A vessel carrying traders capsized in Lake Kivu in eastern Congo, killing at least 12 and leaving dozens missing, authorities said Sunday.

The vessel was carrying more than 50 people when it capsized on Saturday night on Idjwi Island, in South Kivu province, said Félix Habiragi, chief of the village of Kisheke near the scene of the accident.

He said that about 15 people have been rescued. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Deadly boat accidents are common in Congo, where rivers and lakes are a major means of transport for its more than 100 million people.

The vessel was transporting fish traders and goods from Idjwi Island’s Bwina to Boza, according to Muhindo Ntambuka Pascal, the local administrator.

Videos that appear to be from the scene showed villagers and other passengers pulling bodies from the lake.

Christian Amini Ndahira, a resident of Ijwi, said he lost a friend on the boat. “We had even spoken in the evening, before he boarded that boat. It’s so sad for me and for his family.”

Congo’s vessels are often overloaded with goods and passengers, many of whom frequently travel without life jackets.

“The authorities had, in particular, begun requiring passengers to wear life jackets. Today, however, many people continue to travel without them,” said Dorcelle Bagazane, a member of civil society in Idjwi.

The Associated Press

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