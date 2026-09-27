Brampton crash sends car into a ravine, killing man in his 60s

Photo shows the scene of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Sun. Sept. 27, 2026. (CityNews/Joe Lotocki)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 27, 2026 11:24 am.

A man in his 60s was killed during a car crash that sent one vehicle into a ravine early Sunday morning, according to Peel Regional Police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street and West Drive in Brampton just before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Detectives said both drivers remained at the scene and one of them – a man in his 60s – was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Footage from the scene shows one vehicle parked on the street and another in the bushes of a nearby ravine.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

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