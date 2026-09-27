Hurricane Nolo gains speed as it moves away from Hawaii, but high winds, flash floods are still risk

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Hurricane Nolo was moving away from the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday, but the threat of heavy rains, flash flooding and strong winds persisted in areas recovering from previous storms.

By early Sunday, Nolo was about 260 miles (418 kilometers) southwest of Hawaii’s southernmost point and was moving away from the Big Island at a speed of about 12 mph (19 kph). Still, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said a high wind warning, wind advisory and high surf advisory remained in effect for parts of the island through Sunday evening, as the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased to near 105 mph (165 kph).

Nolo was expected to continue strengthening and turn toward the northwest by Sunday night, though the National Hurricane Center said the center of the storm would remain well south and southwest of the Hawaiian Islands. The storm was expected to approach the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a national conservation area, early this week.

Forecasters said Nolo’s outer bands could cause life-threatening flooding and mudslides, with parts of the Big Island expected to see rainfall totals up to 20 inches (51 centimeters). Heavy rain also was expected on the other islands.

“Don’t venture out if you don’t have to into the dangerous flooding environment, but also high winds. We can have trees and power lines down,” said Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rain fell across the southern part of the Big Island on Saturday afternoon, leading to partial closures of one of the main highways connecting Kailua-Kona in the west to Hilo in the east.

Near the community of Naalehu on the island’s southern point, National Guard members were seen guiding a man who was driving across flooded streets as he tried to leave his home in the heavy downpour. More than 120 guard members were activated on the island, part of roughly 400 statewide after the governor issued an emergency proclamation.

Residents are still recovering from Hurricane Lala, which produced heavy rain and winds strong enough to sweep about 100 homes off their foundations on the Big Island.

Hawaii prepares for northern edge of Nolo

About a dozen people were in the water Saturday morning at Carlsmith Beach Park in Hilo on the Big Island, despite signs saying the strand was closed. Andrea Gill was out for her regular swim before heading back home to hunker down with family.

Shop owners boarded up businesses, and events were canceled. Gill said storms are common, but hurricanes are rare. She was holding out hope that the islands might not get the full impact.

“We’re used to lots of rain. We’re not used to wind. So it’s always a blessing when we don’t get the wind from the hurricane,” Gill said.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration Friday, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate assistance and provide funding support.

Hawaiian Electric, the state’s primary utility, said crews helping restore power in Kauai after this month’s Hurricane Lowell returned to Oahu, Maui and the Big Island in response to the storm.

On Maui, a brush fire broke out on the west side of the island Saturday, prompting mandatory evacuations for some residents. The fire was burning near the Olowalu area, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of Lahaina, the site of the 2023 deadly fires. Hawaiian Electric turned off power to most of the area as a fire precaution.

The weather service issued a high wind warning for parts of Maui Saturday evening, meaning winds could be at least 40 mph (64 kph) with gusts over 60 mph (97 kph).

The Pacific has been unusually active this season, according to National Weather Service lead forecaster Bob Oravec, with storm activity running above average during what is already the peak of hurricane season. He said that pattern is consistent with El Niño years, when the Pacific often sees more tropical storms and hurricanes.

Powerful Polo on forecast path toward Mexico

Meanwhile, Mexico was under the threat of Hurricane Polo as it headed toward the Baja California Peninsula after bringing storm conditions to the southwestern coast. By Sunday, Polo lost some speed and weakened to a Category 3 hurricane, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service, or SMN.

In a message posted on X early Sunday, the agency said Polo was traveling at a speed of 10 mph (16 kph) toward the peninsula, where it is expected to make landfall Monday. On Sunday, the storm was generating sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph) — down from its maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph).

The Mexican navy said in a statement that it has gathered personnel and humanitarian aid in the ports of Guaymas and Mazatlan, on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, and has deployed three vessels that could ship aid to coastal communities isolated by the hurricane.

One of the towns in the hurricane’s projected path is San Juanico, a small fishing community on Baja’s Pacific coast where access to basic needs is already fickle. The town has only had full-time electricity for a couple of years, and it still experiences frequent outages. The closest gas station is so far away that fuel is stored in and sold from tanks, and supply frequently runs out if there is high demand. There is concern that washed out roads could block access to the closest medical facility, about 80 minutes away in Ciudad Constitucion.

“Our people are concerned about this event,” said Gloriely Robles Meza, a manager at a small hotel. “We haven’t faced such a worrying situation in many years.”

Robles Meza said Sunday that the Mexican Army arrived in San Juanico to prepare a shelter and to provide support for possible emergencies. An electrical crew was also there to prepare for Polo’s arrival.

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Associated Press writers Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Gabriela Aoun Angueira in San Diego, California, and Hannah Schoenbaum in Midway, Utah, contributed.

Eugene Garcia And Gregory Bull, The Associated Press