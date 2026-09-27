Poilievre urges tax cuts to make diesel fuel more affordable, ensure future supplies

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted September 27, 2026 12:48 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2026 1:52 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pitching a plan to cut federal taxes on diesel fuel and help ensure Canada has affordable supplies of the fuel in the future.

Poilievre says Canada already produces enough diesel to meet national demand, but transportation bottlenecks leave some regions dependent on U.S. imports.

He proposes eliminating all tax on diesel sales until at least Canada Day by extending the full fuel excise tax cut until July 1 of next year and removing the GST from the purchase of fuel.

Poilievre also advocates removing all diesel production taxes by permanently scrapping the federal industrial carbon tax and the Clean Fuel Standard, which he says adds costs to the production of diesel and discourages new investment in refineries.

Poilievre outlined the policy proposal today at a suburban Ottawa gas station.

He says the Conservative plan would expand refining capacity, help refineries process more Canadian crude and build the transportation and storage infrastructure needed to supply every region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

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