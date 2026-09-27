Second of 2 bodies found in burned out vehicles at opposite ends of GTA identified

Toronto police have identified the second of two people whose bodies were discovered inside separate burned-out vehicles at opposite ends of the city last week.

The body of 32-year-old Marcus Charles was found inside a vehicle that was set ablaze in a hydro field in the Reesor Road and Steeles Avenue East area of Scarborough around 11 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Hours later, just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 22, firefighters were called to James Gardens Park in Etobicoke for a vehicle fire. After the fire was extinguished, a man’s body was discovered inside the car.

On Sunday, police identified the man as 30-year-old Mohamud Kheyre.

These are the 27th and 28th homicides of the year.

Police have confirmed that both men were fatally shot before their burnt-out vehicles were discovered.

Investigators have yet to say if the two incidents are related or if the two men were known to each other.

“We are exploring all links, but we do believe they were targeted,” Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman said on Friday.

“The two incidents were about an hour-and-a-half apart. On its face, obviously you can make your own determinations,” he explained. “There are a lot of commonalities, but I have to rely on solid evidence to make that determination, and we are not at that stage yet.”

Marsman confirmed the vehicle set on fire in Etobicoke was a rental car, while the second burnt-out vehicle in Scarborough was reported stolen from the GTA.