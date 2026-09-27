Speed was a factor in deadly motorcycle crash on Sunday: Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 30s was killed in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Parkdale area, near Lake Shore Boulevard and British Columbia Road just before 5:30 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Authorities said the man lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but preliminary information suggests speed was a factor.