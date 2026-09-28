Man accused in Nijjar’s assassination put on FBI most-wanted list

An FBI Wanted poster for Satinderjeet Singh is displayed at a news conference at the Federal Building in Los Angeles, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 28, 2026 2:19 pm.

Last Updated September 28, 2026 3:19 pm.

LOS ANGELES — A man charged in connection with the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia has been added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s ten most-wanted list.

Satinderjeet Singh, who is also known as Goldy Brar, was charged in July with ordering the killing of the Sikh activist outside a temple in Surrey, B.C.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to US$1 million for information leading to his capture.

“The inclusion of this defendant on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list underscores this administration’s determination to bring the full force of the law upon transnational criminal gangs,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

“Working together with law enforcement in Canada, Europe and Asia, we will continue to hunt down thugs such as ‘Goldy Brar’ and ensure they never see the outside of a prison again.”

The FBI said Singh is part of the Bishnoi enterprise and allegedly served as its North American leader. He is based in the United States but is also known to frequent Western Canada.

The Canadian government last year designated the Bishnoi group as a terrorist entity.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing Lisa Moreland said Singh and his network have inflicted “devastating havoc on countless lives” through high-profile murders, death threats, extortion and drug trafficking.

As part of “Operation Hard Ball,” police in Canada, the United States and Europe arrested 24 suspects in July in connection with offences by India-based organized crime groups, including Nijjar’s high-profile murder.

Law enforcement said Singh was the lieutenant for Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster who is in prison in India. Both are charged with ordering the assassination of Nijjar, which triggered a diplomatic uproar.

Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons in 2023 that there was credible intelligence linking India’s government to the killing, an explosive allegation which ultimately prompted both countries to expel diplomats.

In May 2024, four Indian nationals were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to Nijjar’s killing.

The case is now before the B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington with files from Darryl Greer in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

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