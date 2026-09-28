Canada extends travel restrictions linked to Ebola outbreak for 60 days

OTTAWA — Canada is extending travel and immigration restrictions related to the Ebola outbreak in Africa for another 60 days, until Nov. 27.

The decision affects people who are from or have visited Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Immigration documents including visas and travel authorizations are suspended for people from all three countries.

Foreign nationals who have been in the DRC in the last 21 days cannot board a flight to Canada, while those coming from South Sudan and Uganda must quarantine for 21 days.

Canadian citizens or permanent residents who have been in one of the affected countries need to quarantine for 21 days upon their return to Canada.

The measures, which were put in place in May, were set to expire at midnight.

The Ebola outbreak in the DRC has been ongoing since May 15 and more than 8,000 people have become ill so far.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press