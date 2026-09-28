CBC’s ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ to return this season with PWHL games

TORONTO — The CBC says that “Hockey Night in Canada” will return this season in partnership with the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

The network says the first women’s game to be featured on the long-running program will be a Dec. 5 matchup between the Montreal Victoire and expansion club PWHL Hamilton.

National Hockey League games previously aired on Hockey Night.

Domestic rights-holder Rogers Communications and the CBC did not extend their sublicensing agreement for the upcoming NHL season.

The CBC first aired “Hockey Night in Canada” on television in 1952.

The program has been a Saturday-night mainstay for generations of hockey fans.

More to come