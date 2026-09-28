Energy regulator approves Trans Mountain toll settlement

Crude oil tankers SFL Sabine, front left, and Tarbet Spirit are seen docked at the Trans Mountain Westridge Marine Terminal, where crude oil from the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline is loaded onto tankers, near a residential area in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, June 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 28, 2026 6:31 pm.

Last Updated September 28, 2026 6:41 pm.

CALGARY — The Canada Energy Regulator has approved a settlement between Trans Mountain Corp. and companies that pay to ship their oil through the Alberta-to-British Columbia pipeline.

A commission of the regulator found the agreed-to tolls were “just and reasonable.”

The decision allows Trans Mountain to contract up to 90 per cent of the pipeline’s capacity to shippers, an increase from 80 per cent.

Trans Mountain announced the settlement in July following 18 months of negotiations with its shippers.

The federal Crown corporation operates the 1,180-kilometre pipeline that runs from Edmonton to a marine terminal in Burnaby, B.C., where crude is loaded onto tankers and sent across the Pacific.

A project to triple the pipeline’s capacity to 890,000 barrels per day started up in 2024, and the company plans to further expand it to 1.19 million barrels a day by late 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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