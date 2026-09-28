Hamilton steel plant, Stelco, laying off hundreds of workers in response to ‘market uncertainty’

Rolls of coiled coated steel are shown at Stelco, in Hamilton on June 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 28, 2026 4:03 pm.

Stelco Holdings Inc. says it will “idle finishing operations” at their Hamilton Works facility in the face of “market uncertainty.”

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Stelco says the decision will impact 500 of its employees.

“In the face of continued market uncertainty and prolonged injury to Stelco’s business resulting largely from steel imports into Canada, we have been forced to make this very difficult decision that will impact as many as 500 Stelco employees,” said a Stelco spokesperson.

“We will continue to evaluate the status of our operations should conditions improve.”

More to come.

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