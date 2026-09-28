Human trafficking survivor, whose identity was also stolen, in battle with the CRA 

Cassandra Harvey is fighting the CRA after her identity was stolen while she was a human trafficking survivor.

By Pat Taney

Posted September 28, 2026 1:50 pm.

Last Updated September 28, 2026 1:51 pm.

Many survivors of human trafficking face not only a long road to recover from mental wounds, but financial ones as well. A Toronto woman is now calling on federal changes as she battles with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) over benefits claimed in her name by her traffickers.   

At the age of 14, Cassandra Harvey was groomed by a man she trusted, who led her into a dark world. She was able to escape after four years of hell.  

For survivors like her, the mental toll is immense, but there’s another issue rarely talked about: the financial burden left by the perpetrators. In Harvey’s case, they used her identity to open up several different accounts.  

“They started opening up payday loans, credit cards, phone bills, things like that,” she shared. By the time she escaped, her traffickers had racked up more than $65,000 in debt in her name. Her consumer credit report was trashed.  

While she was able to clear that debt, successfully proving those accounts were opened without her full consent with the help of volunteers, there’s another issue she’s now struggling to sort out.    

“During COVID, my trafficker started claiming the CERB benefits and also claimed a large portion of my child tax benefit,” Harvey said.

The CRA is still calling for her to pay some of that back.  

“Because of that, for years now, they’ve clawed back on my tax returns. They’ve clawed back on all my child tax benefits, my GST, HST,” Harvey explained.   

It was a big hit to Harvey who is now studying in university and is a single mom.

“I have student loans and I’m on a very fixed income. For them to take this money is a big financial burden.”  

She’s now in the midst of what she calls a very frustrating years-long battle with the CRA. She said her calls asking for understanding from the agency have been unsuccessful.  

“I reached out to the CRA and I said, ‘Hey, I would love to actually meet with you and explain how I was trafficked, how the financial coercion occurred and give you more context.’ But they don’t seem to want to listen.”  

Harvey is not alone, according to Richard Dunwoody, a retired banker who founded Project Recover and worked for years with hundreds of survivors to clear debt racked up by traffickers in the survivors’ names. 

“This is just one real life example of what’s happening,” he said. Creditors he worked with were often eager to help clear that debt. Dunwoody said the CRA should follow suit. 

“To pursue somebody that was trafficked during the time of CERB when the control of the bank account was obviously under somebody else is just wrong,” said Dunwoody. 

Speakers Corner reached out to the CRA for a response. A spokesperson tells CityNews they’re committed to resolving situations like Harvey’s responsibly and ethically. 

“The CRA takes cases involving vulnerable individuals, especially those impacted by coercion or exploitation, with the utmost seriousness. The CRA is committed to reaching a resolution while carefully assessing each victim’s circumstances.” 

Whether Harvey, who is now calling on the CRA to return the money they’ve received by taking her returns, will see resolution, remains unclear. 

A CRA spokesperson said they could not comment on her case telling CityNews the confidentiality provisions of the Income Tax Act prevents the CRA from doing so. 

Harvey will continue her fight, adding she’s already hired a lawyer. 

“I can stick this out, and I can advocate, but there are people who are not in positions to advocate in the way that I do,” she said. “Something has to change.” 

Harvey is now working to gather voices of other survivors like her facing similar struggles. Her hope is if enough speak out, they can advocate for changes at the CRA by creating an advisory board to help CRA staff better understand the financial hurdles survivors face. 

“The CRA is full of CPAs. They have financial experience, but they have no human trafficking experience and no education on that issue so this advisory committee would essentially be reviewing these applications and working hand in hand with the government to get survivors relief.” 

If you’re a survivor interested in contacting Cassandra, you can connect with her by email at connect@cassandraharvey.org.

If you have a story, question or issue you’d like to sound off about, contact us.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Incredibly irresponsible': TTC says bus joyride video under investigation

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is aware of videos circulating online that purportedly show several youths breaking into the TTC's North Queen Yard in Etobicoke and taking a bus for a reckless...

2h ago

Toronto police officer pleads guilty to one charge in Project South investigation

One of the Toronto police officers charged in the Project South investigation has pled guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a computer. Const. Elias Mouawad pled guilty to the charge Monday morning....

2h ago

Police search for urn stolen from Hamilton home undergoing repairs after a fire

Hamilton police are searching for an urn stolen from a home that had been undergoing repairs after a fire. Investigators say on August 21, a fire broke out at a home on Rosslyn Avenue which destroyed...

3m ago

Man suffers gunshot wound, Toronto police investigating possible shooting location

Toronto police are investigating where a shooting may have taken place after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man walked into the hospital in the Finch Avenue and Arrow...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Incredibly irresponsible': TTC says bus joyride video under investigation

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is aware of videos circulating online that purportedly show several youths breaking into the TTC's North Queen Yard in Etobicoke and taking a bus for a reckless...

2h ago

Toronto police officer pleads guilty to one charge in Project South investigation

One of the Toronto police officers charged in the Project South investigation has pled guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a computer. Const. Elias Mouawad pled guilty to the charge Monday morning....

2h ago

Police search for urn stolen from Hamilton home undergoing repairs after a fire

Hamilton police are searching for an urn stolen from a home that had been undergoing repairs after a fire. Investigators say on August 21, a fire broke out at a home on Rosslyn Avenue which destroyed...

3m ago

Man suffers gunshot wound, Toronto police investigating possible shooting location

Toronto police are investigating where a shooting may have taken place after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man walked into the hospital in the Finch Avenue and Arrow...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos