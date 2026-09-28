‘Incredibly irresponsible’: TTC says bus joyride video under investigation

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says it is aware of videos circulating online that purportedly show several youths breaking into the TTC’s North Queen Yard in Etobicoke and taking a bus for a reckless joyride.

“We are aware of an incident of trespassing earlier this month and it’s being investigated with those involved subject to prosecution,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CityNews.

“Needless to say, in addition to being criminal, this is incredibly irresponsible and dangerous behaviour that puts the individuals involved and potentially others at risk.”

A video posted to YouTube two days ago shows a TTC bus being driven at high speeds in circles around the yard which is located just east of Shorncliffe Road on North Queen Street.

The video includes point-of-view shots from inside the bus as well.

At one point the bus can be seen crashing into and toppling a sign that almost hits another trespasser.

CityNews has reached out to Toronto police about the incident. So far there’s no word on arrests.

More to come