Mayoral candidate Dipika Damerla calls for independent auditor general in Mississauga

With just a few weeks until voters head to the polls in the Mississauga municipal election, mayoral candidate Dipika Damerla is calling for the city to have an independent auditor general.

Pointing to other major cities with an independent auditor general in Ontario, Damerla says this is something the city has needed for a long time.

“If the city staff is looking into complaints that are coming in about the city, there’s some element of the Fox guarding the henhouse,” Damerla said at a campaign stop on Monday.

Earlier in March every Mississauga councillor except Damerla voted against hiring an independent auditor general, opting instead to expand the city’s audit department and open a fraud hotline.

In response to Damerla’s proposal, Alvin Tedjo’s campaign says he long supported an auditor general and notes Damerla voted against studying the position.

Bonnie Crombie, who is also in the race to become mayor of Mississauga, says she supports having an independent auditor general and called it a “necessary check” on spending.

Meanwhile, incumbent Carolyn Parrish says council has strengthened oversight with new auditors, public access to the fraud hotline and citizen members on the audit committee.