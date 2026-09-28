Police investigating after stabbing victim found lying on the road in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after the victim of a stabbing was found lying on the road in Scarborough.

Officers say the man was found in the area of Polar and Kingston roads just before 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim has been stabbed and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it’s unknown where the stabbing took place at this point and no suspect information has been released.

The southbound lanes of Kingston road are closed at Lawrence Avenue East for the investigation.