Police search for urn stolen from Hamilton home undergoing repairs after a fire

Hamilton police are searching for an urn stolen from a home that had been undergoing repairs after a fire.

Investigators say on August 21, a fire broke out at a home on Rosslyn Avenue which destroyed a neighbouring home.

The neighbours were unable to stay in the home and were forced to relocate until repairs could be completed.

During that time, someone broke into the home and stole jewelry, collectable items and other valuables, including an urn holding the victim’s parent’s ashes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.